Willians Astudillo is healthy enough to return, the Twins decided after Saturday’s doubleheader. The catcher/utilityman will be activated for Sunday’s game, the team announced late Saturday. To make room, reliever Fernando Romero, who owns a 5.5.63 ERA in seven major league games this year, joined two other pitchers headed back to Class AAA Rochester.

Tyler Duffey is going back, too, after facing three batters Saturday and striking out all three. Duffey’s one-day pass as the Twins’ designated 26th man expired once the doubleheader did, and he’s headed back to Rochester for the second time this year.

Meanwhile, the Twins placed Martin Perez on the paternity list and activated Kohl Stewart to start the second game of the doubleheader. Stewart, too, was sent right back to Rochester after the game, despite earning a win. Perez is planning to make his scheduled start on Sunday.

