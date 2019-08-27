THREE-GAME SERIES AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (9-5, 4.26 ERA) vs. RHP Lucas Giolito (14-6, 3.20)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (13-6, 3.57) vs. LHP Ross Detwiler (2-3, 5.51)

Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (10-7, 3.53) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (3-6, 5.76)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins are beginning a 10-game road trip to Chicago, Detroit and Boston. … Mitch Garver’s 23 HRs as a catcher is best in baseball and trails only Earl Battey (26 in 1963) for the team record. … The Twins’ .500 slugging percentage would be the best in baseball history. The Red Sox had a .491 percentage in 2003. … CF Byron Buxton (shoulder) is on a rehab assignment at Class A Cedar Rapids; he did not play Monday but reportedly will be in the lineup Tuesday. The Twins have an open roster spot after sending LHP Lewis Thorpe to Class AAA Rochester. … LF Eddie Rosario (hamstring) is day-to-day. … Pineda, 3-0 vs. Chicago this season, beat the White Sox on Tuesday but gave up more than three earned runs for only the second time in his past 17 starts. … Odorizzi is pitching on six days’ rest; he is 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA when pitching on an extra day’s rest.

WHITE SOX UPDATE

The White Sox won two of three from the Twins at Target Field last week. That series concluded with Giolito’s three-hit shutout. He struck out 12, leaving him six short of 200 this season. White Sox starters have the AL’s best ERA (2.80) since Aug. 7. … Detwiler pitched six strong innings to beat Texas on Thursday, his first victory since beating the Twins in his White Sox debut June 28, when he gave up two runs over five innings. In 10 games between those two starts, he had a 6.44 ERA. … Cease had a career-high nine K’s in Friday’s victory over Texas. … 1B Jose Abreu is one of nine major leagues to hit the 100 RBI mark this season. He has done it in five of his six major league seasons. … 3B Yoan Moncada (hamstring) came off the injury list Thursday and homered twice against the Rangers. … Pitchers Carson Fulmer (hamstring) and Manny Banuelos (shoulder) are out.

CHRIS MILLER