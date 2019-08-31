-10.3

The UZR/150 for Jorge Polanco, 27th among MLB shortstops who have played at least 500 innings. UZR measures the number of runs above or below average a fielder is in range runs, outfield arm runs, double play runs and error runs combined. UZR/150 is per 150 games. (source: fangraphs.com)

UZR/150 SS Leaders

1. Miguel Rojas, Mia17.0

2. A. Mondesi, KC13.3

3. A. Simmons, LAA12.2

4. Javier Baez, Cubs9.1

5. Paul DeJong, StL8.6

6. Francisco Lindor, Clev8.3

7. Trevor Story, Colo8.3

8. Jose Iglesias, Cin8.0

9. Nick Ahmed, Arizona7.5

27. J. Polanco, Twins-10.3