The Twins unveiled new alternate home jerseys this morning to ramp up the fever for TwinsFest, which begins Friday at Target Field.
Here's a look at the jerseys, with a red on blue theme.
The Twins have a website for 3D look at the jerseys.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Twins Beat
Twins
Twins unveil another home jersey option
The Twins unveiled new alternate home jerseys this morning to ramp up the fever for TwinsFest, which begins Friday at Target Field.
Twins
Twins land 18-year-old infielder Ozoria in trade for Curtiss
John Curtiss was designated for assignment on Monday after Blake Parker was signed.
Twins
Reliever Parker deal official; Curtiss dropped from Twins roster
Blake Parker, who became a free agent in November after the Angels declined to offer him a contract for 2019, gets a one-year deal worth $3.2 million
Twins
Toby Gardenhire promoted as Twins announce minor league managers
The Twins announced their line-up of minor-league managers and coaches Monday; Gardenhire moved up to the Twins' 'high Class A' team in Fort Myers from 'low A' Cedar Rapids.
Twins
Twins sign pitcher, catcher to minor-league deals
Tomas Telis has played in the major leagues for parts of the past five seasons, and Dario Alvarez has played for the Braves, Rangers and Mets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.