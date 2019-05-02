The Twins need to figure out something with Adalberto Mejia, who is out of options but looks like someone who could use some minor league seasoning. My take is that Mejia hasn't figured out how to put hitters away yet. I've seen him get two strikes on hitters and either lose the at-bat or throw the most hittable 0-2 pitch ever.

But Tuesday was another story, as he couldn't get ahead of hitters in the eighth and was charged with three earned runs. It sounds like the Twins might have had a Mejia meeting after the game and might continue discussions.

"I think we're at a point where we kind of are going to regroup and get together and spend some time talking with him and seeing what he's feeling when he's out there," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "I think that's an important thing to touch on and not forget. He's still a young guy with very good stuff and a guy we're going to spend a lot of time on. He's a priority for us."

La Velle E. Neal III