The Twins freed up three spots on their 40-man roster by outrighting outfielders Ian Miller and Ryan LaMarre, along with infielders Ronald Torreyes, on Monday.

LaMarre and Torreyes, if they clears waivers, will be free agents. LaMarre was picked up in September after playing for Atlanta’s Class AAA team and hit two home runs and .217 for the Twins. Torreyes signed in the offseason and played most of the season in the minor leagues before a late season callup; he played in seven games and hit .188.

The Twins traded for Miller, a minor league stolen base whiz, in August. He played in 12 games for the Twins, had three hits in 17 at-bats, and will now go back on the roster of Class AAA Rochester.