The Twins have found a taker for Phil Hughes.

Hughes is being dealt to San Diego along with cash and the 74th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and will receive minor league catcher Janigson Villalobos in return.

Villalobos, 21, hasn't played yet this season. A native of Venezuela, he hit .275 in 27 games for the Arizona Rookie League Padres. He will report to the Gulf Coast League Twins team in Fort Myers, Fla.

Hughes had a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances this season for the Twins. In five seasons in Minnesota, he was 32-29 with a 4.43 ERA in 92 games (79 starts). The Twins designated him for reassignment despite owing him $22 million on a contract that ran through next season.

The Twins are able to move a chunk of the remaining money owed Hughes while adding to their catching depth in the wake of the season-ending knee injury to Jason Castro.

Hughes is expected to pitch out of the Padres bullpen.