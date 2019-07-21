

When a player is traded for cash considerations, it's not like the team is getting millions of dollars. It fact, it's not even $100,000.

So keep that in mind before exploding about the Twins selling players to fatten their pockets.

The Twins on Sunday announced that righthander Matt Magill was traded to Seattle for cash considerations. Magill, 2-0 with a 4.45 ERA, has a good arm but struggled with command at times.

He was out of options, so the Twins designated him for assignment. Instead of losing him for nothing on waivers, they got him for the cost of a slightly used Range Rover.

I'm not sure what the Twins received for Magill, but I know they received less than $70,000 for Mike Morin, who was traded to the Phillies under similar circumstances.

Jose Berrios appeared to take a swipe at the Twins after the Morin trade when he tweeted: “They just want to get money … I wish you the best my man!” Either he doesn't understand how the system works, or was trying to be funny and it was taken the wrong way. Either way, the post was deleted.

The reaction on twitter was predictable. But just keep in mind that we're not talking big bucks here. These moves are for players who were deemed not good enough to stick around. How much monetary value could they possibly have?

Anyway, the Twins are looking to win today to earn a split of the four-game series against a good Oakland squad. Michael Pineda is on the mound. Luis Arraez is at second base.

The Twins are 15-31 against the A's since 2013. The .326 winning percentage is their second lowest against any team. And yes, their worst is against the Yankees (.302).



Athletics

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Chapman, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Mark Canha, RF

Ramon Laureano, CF

Khris Davis, DH

Robbie Grossman, LF

Jurickson Profar, 2B

Josh Phegley, C

Daniel Mengden, RHP

Twins

Max Kepler, CF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Luis Arraez, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, 1B

Jason Castro, C

Michael Pineda, RHP