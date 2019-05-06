THREE-GAME SERIES AT ROGERS CENTRE

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Monday, 6:07 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (4-0, 3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 2.20)

Tuesday 6:07 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (5-1, 2.91) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-2, 3.09)

Wednesday 6:07 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 4.68) vs. RHP Trent Thornton (0-3, 4.08)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (20-12), having lost two of three to the Yankees, wrap up their six-game road trip with three games in Toronto. They are 5-1 in Rogers Centre over the past two seasons; their sweep of a three-game series last season was their first such sweep at the former Skydome since 2003. … The Twins dropped three of four games to Toronto at Target Field two weeks ago. In his first start of the season, Perez gave up one run in six innings in the opener of that series, while Gibson gave up four runs in 5⅓ innings in Game 2. Neither got a decision. SS Jorge Polanco was 6-for-13 with a double and home run during that series. … DH Nelson Cruz is batting .259 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 45 career games at Rogers Centre.

BLUE JAYS UPDATE

The Twins will get their first look at Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., baseball’s top prospect, who was still in the minor leagues when Toronto (15-19) visited the Twin Cities. Guerrero, 20, has gotten off to a slow start, hitting .167 with no homers and one RBI in eight games. … Both Stroman and Sanchez reportedly will be available on the trade market before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline. Stroman is coming off his worst outing of the season, when he was knocked out in the fourth inning on Tuesday in Anaheim against the Angels, giving up five runs (four earned). Sanchez was the winning pitcher against the Twins on April 16, giving up four runs over six innings. … Toronto, which is 7-8 at home and is coming off a 1-5 road trip against the Angels and Rangers, designated IF Alen Hanson for assignment and have called up righthander Derek Law to add bullpen depth.

La VELLE E. NEAL III