good from the start
The Twins' top four starters are a combined 18-4 this season:
Starter GS W-L ERA WHIP IP SO
Jose Berrios 8 6-1 2.53 0.92 53⅓ 51
Jake Odorizzi 7 4-2 2.78 1.09 35⅔ 38
Martin Perez 5 5-0 2.83 1.26 41⅓ 39
Kyle Gibson 7 3-1 4.19 1.19 38⅔ 40
