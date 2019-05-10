good from the start

The Twins' top four starters are a combined 18-4 this season:

Starter GS W-L ERA WHIP IP SO

Jose Berrios 8 6-1 2.53 0.92 53⅓ 51

Jake Odorizzi 7 4-2 2.78 1.09 35⅔ 38

Martin Perez 5 5-0 2.83 1.26 41⅓ 39

Kyle Gibson 7 3-1 4.19 1.19 38⅔ 40