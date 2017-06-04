– The road warriors were at it again on Sunday.

The Twins came from a run down in the sixth to defeat the Angels 3-2 and take three games of the four game series. Righthander Jose Berrios fought through six innings to improve to 4-1. And Miguel Sano turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer.

The Twins bullpen crafted three scoreless innings to prove it can string zeros together, with Brandon Kintzler notching his 15th save.

Technology assisted in the end of the game, as former Twin Ben Revere had second base stolen with two outs in the ninth but overslid the bag and was tagged out by Ehire Adrianza. The on-field call was safe, but the Twins’ successful replay challenge ended the game.

Righthander Ricky Nolasco, another former Twin, lost his fourth straight start.

The long ball has been Nolasco’s trouble so far this season, and it was again on Sunday as Jason Castro hit a solo shot in the third and Sano added a two-run blast in the sixth to put the Twins ahead 3-2. Nolasco has given up 18 home runs, tied for the second most in the majors.

Twins starter Jose Berrios delivered a pitch during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

It was a reward for Berrios, who endured a couple of rough innings to hold the Angels to two runs over six innings.

His troubles stemmed from allowing the leadoff hitter to reach base. He plunked Eric Young, Jr. in the third, and he eventually came around to score when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play.

Luis Valbuena doubled down the right field line to lead off the fourth and scored on Revere’s bloop single. Berrios later walked Cliff Pennington to load the bases but struck out Young then got Juan Graterol to hit into a double play to end the inning.

Berrios was far from scintillating, but he stayed out of big innings. He was lifted after the sixth when he hit the 103 pitch mark. He gave up two runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

On May 29, the Twins entered the ninth inning against Tampa Bay with a lead and on the verge of going eight games over .500. Then the bullpen faltered in a game the Twins lost in 15 innings. That lit the fuse on a week of implosions while being swept by the Houston Astros, who surged to become the first 40-win team baseball. The Astros scored 40 runs against the Twins during that series, and the Twins bullpen became a playpen as hitters became pitchers and starters became relievers.

By the end of the week, the Twins had used 14 different relievers over a five-day span, including backup catcher Chris Gimenez and starter Hector Santiago.

By winning three of four over the Angels, the Twins head into Monday’s day off able to reset their bullpen and redefine roles. They will move forward with Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Matt Belisle being the lead protectors and bridge-builders — like they were on Sunday — connecting with closer Kintzler, who is proving that last year’s baptism by fire wasn’t a fluke.

And they continue their West Coast road trip with stops at Seattle and San Francisco. Both teams are under .500, with the Giants tied for the second fewest wins in the majors.

The Twins, 17-6 away from Target Field, are set up to have another winning road trip. But, hey, winning road trips is what they do.