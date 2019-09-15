Minnesota Twins (91-57, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (86-63, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-1, 2.25 ERA) Indians: Shane Bieber (14-7, 3.17 ERA)

LINE: Indians -139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Minnesota and Cleveland are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Indians are 43-26 against teams from the AL Central. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.74. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 ERA.

The Twins are 40-22 against the rest of their division. Minnesota ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .270 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .303. The Twins won the last meeting 9-5. Brusdar Graterol earned his first victory and Miguel Sano went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Minnesota. Oliver Perez registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 70 extra base hits and is batting .293. Oscar Mercado has 16 hits and is batting .381 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and has 90 RBIs. Mitch Garver is 6-for-20 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), Brad Hand: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).