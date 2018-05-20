The Twins plan to gradually work Sano up to playing nine innings during his minor league rehabilitation assignment at Class AAA Rochester.

He was the designated hitter for the Red Wings on Saturday, going 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout. He’s scheduled to play five innings at third on Sunday, DH on Monday, play seven innings at third on Tuesday, then nine innings at third on Wednesday.

“It’s a tentative schedule, depending on how he copes and how the body responds,” manager Paul Molitor said.

It’s not a given that Sano, who hasn’t played since April 27, could knock off enough rust to join the Twins on their upcoming road trip to Seattle that begins Friday.

“I think tentative is a good word,” Molitor said. “I’m hoping it goes well. If he proves that he can be out there and run the bases and play defense during that span I think it will be a good sign that he’s close to being able to come up and help us.”

Sano has taken plenty of batting practice, so Molitor is hoping it won’t take long for him to sharpen his swing.

“Mostly we just want him to get physically right,” Molitor said.