So...let's jump right into it.

The Twins open their exibition season today. You know, the 33 fake games before the 162 real ones. The early spring games that are dominated by players wearing number 74. The hot prospects that dare fans to dream.

It all begins today, and the Twins have TWO games scheduled. You gotta love the early split squad showdowns!

I'm in Sarasota for the afternoon throwdown between the Twins and Orioles. Chase De Jong is on the mound for the Twins while Yelfrey Ramirez starts for Baltimore. Royce Lewis is on the trip and should enter during the middle innings.

There's a night game back at Hammond Stadium against the Rays. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will work the first half of the game against Baltimore then head back to Fort Myers to face his former team and former boss Kevin Cash. The pair have close relationship, close enough that Baldelli is worried that his office will be booby-trapped when he returns.

"I would assume ... if Kevin Cash is in the stadium, there will be something going on," Baldelli said. "That's just a given. You can take that for any game you see him at until the end of time."

The most important part about Saturday is that Baldelli will get to see most of his players in action. He's read the scouting reports, listened to scouts and watched video of his new players. Starting today, he gets to take mental snapshots of his group, establish baselines for his younger players and see what this team can do.

It calls for a long day, given the day-night, two-town trip, But the process of evaluating his team begins today.

Twins vs Orioles

Twins

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Luis Torreyes, SS

Jake Cave, RF

Lucas Duda, DH

Tyler Austin, 1B

LaMonte Wade, LF

Zack Granite, CF

Nick Gordon, 2B

Tomas Telis, C

Chase DeJong, RHP

Other pitchers: Duffey, Moya, Nicolino, Guilmet, Harper

Orioles

Cedric Mullins, CF

Joey Richard, RF

Renato Nunez, 3B

Chance Sisco, C

Yusniel Diaz, DH

Stevie Wilkerson, 1B

Eric Young, Jr., LF

Jace Peterson, 2B

Richie Martin, SS

RHP Yelfry Ramirez



5:05 p.m game vs Rays

Rays

TBA

Twins

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Willians Astudillo, C

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Adam Rosales, 3B

Kohl Stewart, RHP