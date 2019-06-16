Kyle Gibson, assistant pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and director of team travel Mike Herman had their kids on the Target Field grass this morning, something they all do regularly. But it’s more poignant on Father’s Day.

Like all MLB teams, the Twins will wear tie-dyed baby blue caps today to mark the holiday. The Twins lost on Mother’s Day and Memorial Day, one of the few categories where they haven’t succeeded.

They’ll try to reverse that today without Byron Buxton for a second straight day. The center fielder, hit on the right wrist by a pitch on Friday, is getting treatment and is doing better, Rocco Baldelli said, “but we’ll always err on the side of caution” with a player as valuable as Buxton.

Max Kepler moves to center in Buxton’s place again, and Marwin Gonzalez will be in right. Both homered on Friday, by coincidence.

Here are the lineups for the finale of the three-game series with Kansas City:

ROYALS

Merrifield 1B

Mondesi SS

Gordon LF

Soler DH

Cuthbert 3B

Bonifacio RF

Lopez 2B

Maldonado C

Hamilton CF

Junis RHP

TWINS

Kepler CF

Polanco SS

Cruz DH

Rosario LF

Sano 3B

Gonzalez RF

Schoop 2B

Castro C

Adrianza 1B

Perez LHP