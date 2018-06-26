This is supposed to be the dream week for the traveling Twins fan -- six games in Chicago against the White Sox and Cubs, followed by three in Milwaukee. A weekend in Chi-Town. Fourth of July in Milwaukee. Two good places for tourists. Two good places to grab a cold one.

At least that's been the Star Tribune spin on the road trip.

No one mentioned any potential challenges, like weather.

As the Twins prepare to open a three-game series at against the Sox, Mother Nature has decided to be among those in attendance.

A band of storms is about to move through downtown as I write this, and the potential for a rain delay strongly exists in the afternoon and evening. (Here's your Chicago weather forecast.)

Bummer.

For those of you on your way here, or already here, plan accordingly.

Meanwhile, here are a few quick updates:

Byron Buxton went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts yesterday in a doubleheader and is now batting .154 in seven games for Class AAA Rochester during his rehab stint. Those of you thinking Buxton would make an appearance this week, think again.

The Twins announced the recall of outfielder Jake Cave (pictured above) from Rochester. This will be his third appearance with the Twins this season, and represents the, "different look," Twins manager Paul Molitor touched upon when announcing the demotion of outfielder Ryan LaMarre.

Cave is batting .265 with five home runs and 27 RBI for the Red Wings.

Cubs righthander Yu Darvish, a free agent target of the Twins and other teams during the offseason, gave up one run over five innings on Monday for Class A South Bend. The numbers looked good, but Darvish reported soreness in his triceps tendon and indicated that he might not be in condition to return to the Cubs this yet. We will see, since Darvish could start this weekend against the Twins in Wrigley Field.

That's it for now. Will check in this afternoon from the South Side with further updates.