The Twins and Tigers will play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 7.

The teams will meet at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.

It will be the first MLB spring training game in the Dominican since the Red Sox and Astros played there in 2000.

The Twins will be the home team.

The game was announced by Detroit executive VP Al Avila, whose father, Ralph, started the first baseball academy in the Dominican Republic. Twins catcher Alex Avila is Al Avila's son.

Dominican players on the Twins' 40-man roster include Nelson Cruz (pictured), Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Fernando Romero, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Gilberto Celestino.

The Tigers are based in Lakeland, Fla., for spring training and the Twins are in Fort Myers. Twins pitchers and catchers report to camp next Wednesday.