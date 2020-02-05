The Twins and Tigers will play an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 7.
The teams will meet at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal in Santo Domingo, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday.
It will be the first MLB spring training game in the Dominican since the Red Sox and Astros played there in 2000.
The Twins will be the home team.
The game was announced by Detroit executive VP Al Avila, whose father, Ralph, started the first baseball academy in the Dominican Republic. Twins catcher Alex Avila is Al Avila's son.
Dominican players on the Twins' 40-man roster include Nelson Cruz (pictured), Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Fernando Romero, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Gilberto Celestino.
The Tigers are based in Lakeland, Fla., for spring training and the Twins are in Fort Myers. Twins pitchers and catchers report to camp next Wednesday.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.