It’s been a decade since the Twins were undefeated after two games, and probably a lot longer since they did it this way: They walked to victory.
Kansas City issued nine walks to Twins hitters on Wednesday, and five of those runners scored. Minnesota combined the Royals’ generosity with a couple of blasts from Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar and romped to a 9-1 victory before the smallest announced crowd in Target Field history.
Only 15,171 Twins fans were on hand to watch a virtual replay of Monday’s Opening Day win: Be patient with the command-challenged Royals, ride some decent starting pitching and a strong bullpen, and wait for Sano to get a pitch he likes.
This time, the crusher missed being a home run by a few feet, but Sano settled for a bases-loaded triple.
On Monday, when Sano launched a long solo homer, the Royals walked seven Twins, including three with the bases loaded.
In all, Minnesota has accepted 16 walks in two games this season, and nine of them have scored, giving the Twins their first 2-0 start since they won their first three games of 2007.
Escobar, making his first start of the season at shortstop, singled in the game’s first run in the third inning, then added a three-run homer, blasted into the left-field seats, in the seventh.
All of the offense made life easy for Hector Santiago and five relief pitchers. Santiago allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batter, but was only touched for one run, on Paulo Orlando’s two-out single in the fourth.
Tyler Duffey made his first major-league relief appearance, retiring all three hitters he faced, and the bullpen provided four scoreless innings.
