Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) was safe at first after hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, bringing home shortstop Eduardo Escobar.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, bringing home shortstop Eduardo Escobar.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) high fived teammates, including starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53), after scoring a run off an RBI double by Eduardo Escobar in the bottom of the second innning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) high fived outfielder Eddie Rosario after Sano scored a run off an RBI double by shortstop Eduardo Escobar in the bottom of the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar (5) hit a RBI double, brining third baseman Miguel Sano home in the bottom of the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) changed his shoes before the top of the third inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) helped put eye drops into the eyes of Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) before the bottom of the second inning.

Gallery: Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert (19) was out at first as Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) completed the double play in the top of the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago (53) threw a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the top of the second inning.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar (5) tagged out Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) at second after Gordon tried to steal in the top of the first inning.

It’s been a decade since the Twins were undefeated after two games, and probably a lot longer since they did it this way: They walked to victory.

Kansas City issued nine walks to Twins hitters on Wednesday, and five of those runners scored. Minnesota combined the Royals’ generosity with a couple of blasts from Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar and romped to a 9-1 victory before the smallest announced crowd in Target Field history.

Only 15,171 Twins fans were on hand to watch a virtual replay of Monday’s Opening Day win: Be patient with the command-challenged Royals, ride some decent starting pitching and a strong bullpen, and wait for Sano to get a pitch he likes.

This time, the crusher missed being a home run by a few feet, but Sano settled for a bases-loaded triple.

On Monday, when Sano launched a long solo homer, the Royals walked seven Twins, including three with the bases loaded.

In all, Minnesota has accepted 16 walks in two games this season, and nine of them have scored, giving the Twins their first 2-0 start since they won their first three games of 2007.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar (5) celebrated with teammates, including Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro (21)and third baseman Miguel Sano (22) after Escobar hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals.

Escobar, making his first start of the season at shortstop, singled in the game’s first run in the third inning, then added a three-run homer, blasted into the left-field seats, in the seventh.

All of the offense made life easy for Hector Santiago and five relief pitchers. Santiago allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batter, but was only touched for one run, on Paulo Orlando’s two-out single in the fourth.

Tyler Duffey made his first major-league relief appearance, retiring all three hitters he faced, and the bullpen provided four scoreless innings.

