Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: LHP Martin Perez (7-3, 4.15) vs RHP Adrian Sampson (6-5, 4.16)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: RHP Michael Pineda (5-4, 4.78) vs RHP Jesse Chavez (3-3, 2.97)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830 AM: TBA vs LHP Mike Minor (8-4, 2.54)

Twins update

The Twins have decided to tweak their rotation and have flip-flopped Perez and Pineda. “There was not one overarching reason why we did it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We just thought it made a lot of sense the way everything lined up and going forward.” It pits Perez, for the first time, against the team that signed and developed him ... Sunday would have been Jake Odorizzi’s day to pitch. Since he’s on the injured list, Adalberto Mejia could get the start... the Twins were 2-4 against Texas last season.

Texas update

The Twins won’t get to face Lance Lynn, who pitched for the Twins last season before he was dealt to the Yankees. Lynn is 10-4 with a 4.00 ERA for the Rangers. His walk rate is much less than what it was with the Twins, but he has thrown a league-high 11 wild pitches … Righthander Shelby Miller has been placed on release waivers and becomes a free agent on Saturday if not claimed. … Former Twin Danny Santana is thriving with Texas, batting .297 with nine homers and 25 RBI while playing first, second, shortstop and the outfield … Nomar Mazara has the longest home run of the season, a 505-foot whopper hit on June 22.

LA Velle E. Neal III