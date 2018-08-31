Three-game series at Globe Life Park

Friday, 7 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Stephen Gonsalves (0-2, 11.37) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (2-2, 6.52)

Saturday, 7 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (11-9, 3.74) vs. RHP Yovani Gallardo (7-3, 6.01)

Sunday, 2 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: TBA vs. TBA

Twins update

The Twins lost two of three games to Texas at Target Field in June, with Berrios pitching seven shutout innings and striking out a career-high 12 in a 2-0 victory. Berrios has never pitched at Globe Life Park. … The Twins are 269-271 vs. the Rangers since the expansion Washington Senators moved to Texas in 1972. They have lost the season series to Texas only twice since 2007, most recently in 2014. … The Twins are 23-41 on the road this year, the seventh time in eight seasons they will finish with a losing road record, but they are 5-2 in Arlington the past two seasons. … By pushing Kyle Gibson's next start to Monday at Houston, the Twins are undecided about whether to call up a starter for Sunday's game from Class AAA Rochester, such as RHP Fernando Romero, or use a series of relievers, perhaps Trevor May or Tyler Duffey, in shorter stints. Rosters can expand to 40 beginning Saturday.

Rangers update

Texas has lost four consecutive games and six of eight, and it appears headed to a last-place finish in the AL West, only the Rangers' second in the past 11 years. … They are 29-40 at home, a .420 winning percentage that would be their third-worst home record ever. … Their .731 team OPS is almost exactly the AL average, but they rank second in strikeouts, whiffing 1,248 times. LF Joey Gallo, has 34 home runs but also has struck out 173 times. … They have given up 708 runs, more than any team except fellow last-place clubs Baltimore and Kansas City. … Their starting pitchers' cumulative ERA is 5.48, worst in the majors. … With 3,142 career hits, 3B Adrian Beltre leads all active players and ranks 18th all-time. … They are without former Twins RHP Bartolo Colon (back), OF Delino DeShields (finger) and OF Ryan Rua (back).

Phil Miller