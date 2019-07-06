IMPACT PLAYER: Jonathan Schoop, Twins
He had a home run, two doubles and four RBI and still had competition for this spot.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Home runs by the Twins that covered at least 400 feet.
165 Home runs by the Twins this season, most in major league history before the All-Star break.
9 Doubles by the Twins, most in team history.
13 Extra-base hits by the Twins, tied for most in their history.
ON DECK
Jesse Chavez will risk his 2.97 ERA against the Twins in a Saturday afternoon game.
