IMPACT PLAYER: Jonathan Schoop, Twins

He had a home run, two doubles and four RBI and still had competition for this spot.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Home runs by the Twins that covered at least 400 feet.

165 Home runs by the Twins this season, most in major league history before the All-Star break.

9 Doubles by the Twins, most in team history.

13 Extra-base hits by the Twins, tied for most in their history.

ON DECK

Jesse Chavez will risk his 2.97 ERA against the Twins in a Saturday afternoon game.