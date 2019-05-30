Four-game series at Tropicana Field

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 6:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (7-1, 2.95 ERA) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (5-0, 2.54)

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.20) vs. TBD

Saturday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (5-2, 4.08) vs. RHP Yonny Chirinos (6-1, 2.91)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-2, 2.16 ERA) vs. RHP Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.97)

Twins update

The Twins (37-17) lead MLB with a .685 winning percentage and 20 victories in May. … The team record for a month is 23 victories (30 games) in July, 1969. … The starters got an extra day’s rest to make room for LHP Devin Smeltzer’s big league debut Tuesday. … Pérez has completed five innings in each of his eight starts. … Odorizzi, a former Ray, has not been scored upon in five of his past six starts and leads the American League in ERA (2.16). … DH Nelson Cruz (left wrist) could return from the injured list. C Mitch Garver (ankle) is on a rehab assignment. … CF Max Kepler has a 10-game hitting streak. … The Twins lead MLB in OPS (.856), slugging percentage (.515), runs (6.0 per game), and home runs (106).

Rays update

Tampa Bay (33-19, second in the AL East) has the lowest attendance in the major leagues. On Tuesday, it drew 5,786 for a game against Toronto, the lowest crowd in MLB this season. … The Twins will miss Blake Snell, who won the Cy Young Award last season. He pitched Wednesday. … Another top starter, Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 1.86), is sidelined because of a strained forearm. … C Anthony Bemboom of St. Cloud, who made his major league debut on Mother’s Day, is sidelined because of a knee injury, and catchers Mike Zunino (quadriceps) and Tyler Perez (oblique) are also out.

… DH Austin Meadows leads the team in home runs (12), RBI (31) and average (.360).

Chris Miller