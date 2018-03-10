– Not content to start the season with their current starting rotation, the Twins have dipped into the free-agent pool once more. Lance Lynn, a righthander who has spent six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, has agreed to a one-year contract, a source with knowledge of the transaction confirmed Saturday.

Lynn, 30, has been a double-digit winner with the Cardinals five times and owns a 3.38 ERA in 183 career games. He missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery to replace a ligament in his right elbow, but he bounced back to start 33 games for St. Louis last summer, going 11-8 with a 3.43 ERA.

Lynn became a free agent in November but has remained unsigned during a slow market for veteran free agents. The righthander decided to accept a one-year contract and re-enter the free-agent market again next winter.

He will earn $12 million from the Twins this season, according to a report by Fox Sports, with bonuses that could bring his total earnings to $14 million.

Lynn will be the seventh free agent to sign a major league contract with the Twins this offseason, joining relievers Addison Reed, Zach Duke, Fernando Rodney, Logan Morrison and starters Anibal Sanchez and Michael Pineda. Morrison and Lynn were both acquired on inexpensive, short contracts, apparently after not finding a long-term deal they were willing to accept.

Under MLB rules, because Lance Lynn was tendered, and declined, a $17.4 million qualifying offer from the Cardinals in November, the Twins will forfeit their third-round pick, No. 95 overall, in next June’s draft. They will also lose $500,000 in their international free-agent budget. But it’s a price the Twins are apparently willing to pay to upgrade their rotation once more.

Righthanded pitcher Lance Lynn won 10 or more games for the Cardinals in five seasons.

The Twins have already added Jake Odorizzi to their staff, in a trade with Tampa Bay last month, and they have Jose Berrios and Kyle Gibson returning. Ervin Santana will return in May from finger surgery, and the Twins have been sorting through a half-dozen other candidates to fill out their starting rotation. Among them are Sanchez, Phil Hughes, Adalberto Mejia, Tyler Duffey and Stephen Gonsalves — but Lynn now figures to move into the rotation, too.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports was first to report the impending signing.