The American League wild card race promises to make September awfully interesting, for at least eight teams.

The two survivors will meet in a one-game playoff on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Here’s a look at the wild card contestants entering play Wednesday:

New York Yankees

(74-64, leading wild card race by 2½ games)

The wild card favorite despite decline of Aaron Judge, whose OPS at the All-Star break was 1.139, and after the break is .707. The Yankees have traded for slugging 3B Todd Frazier and picked up starters Sonny Gray and Jaime Garcia and relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson. Now all they need to do is score a few runs, because their bullpen is superior, making any lead after five innings safe. OF Aaron Hicks’ return to the disabled list, however, doesn’t help.

Today: at Baltimore

After today: 14 home, nine road. Six games each against Toronto and Tampa.

American League Wild Card standings

Los Angeles Angels

(72-67, half-game ahead the Twins for the final spot)

Los Angeles lost its entire starting rotation to injuries during the season but a few of them are returning to health for the stretch run. Mike Trout missed 39 games because of a torn ligament in his thumb, but is back to lead the cause. Trades for Justin Upton and Brandon Phillips addressed needs. Andrelton Simmons’ breakout at the plate puts him among the top shortstops in the league. Now, can the Angels protect leads? Bud Norris was the ninth inning guy before landing on the DL, and closer Huston Street (groin) has missed a big chunk of the season.

Today: at Oakland

After today: 12 home, 10 road. Six against Houston, six against Seattle.

Minnesota Twins

(71-67, half-game behind)

Sellers at the trade deadline, the Twins rallied behind long awaited offensive surges from Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco, fueling an increased home run attack. Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario are flirting with .300, making up for the loss of All-Star 3B Miguel Sano (shin). Taking a chance on ageless starter Bartolo Colon proved genius, but the fourth and fifth starters have been shaky. Are there many believers in this team?

Today: at Tampa Bay

After today: 14 road, nine home. Seven games against Detroit.

Baltimore Orioles

(71-68, one game behind)

Baltimore has had some of the worst starting pitching in the league and the offense has sputtered for stretches. But Manny Machado, the AL player of the month for August, has turned it on to keep the Orioles in contention. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop deserves some MVP votes. This is the classic feast or famine offense. Dangerous power, plenty of strikeouts. If Baltimore can get any starting pitching, they could be a threat. The bullpen is good enough to protect most leads it is give

Today: vs. Yankees

After today: 15 road, seven home. Start 10-game road trip Friday.

Texas Rangers

(69-68, two games behind)

There’s not a lot of playoff buzz surrounding the Rangers because they have been stubbornly mediocre. They won on Monday to move above .500 for just the second time since June 29. That makes it more understandable that they dealt staff ace Yu Darvish to the Dodgers before the July 31 trade deadline. Losing 3B Adrian Beltre to a season-ending hamstring injury didn’t help, but they could make things interesting if 2B Rougned Odor can heat up at the plate down the stretch and if the Darvish-less rotation can step up.

Today: at Atlanta

After today: 14 home, nine road. Seven vs. Seattle, six vs. Oakland.

Tampa Bay Rays

(70-70, 2½ games behind)

Rays: The Rays get lost among the blue bloods in the AL East, but they can be a pesky team down the stretch. Logan Morrison has had his long-awaited breakout season. Corey Dickerson is a real threat. Tampa Bay has a little power, a little speed and a little savvy. The bullpen boasts Sergio Romo, Tommy Hunter, a former closer in Steve Cishek and an All-Star closer in Alex Colome, so they can protect leads. Chris Archer leads a decent rotation. Tampa Bay will be a factor if has a lead in the late innings.

Today: vs. Twins

Remaining schedule: 11 home, 10 road. Six each vs. Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles.

Seattle Mariners

(69-70, three games behind)

Seattle looked to be a dangerous team at the start of the season, with a nice 1-2 pitching punch of Felix Hernandez and James Paxton. But both are on the disabled list, as are other starters like Hisashi Iwakuma and Drew Smyly. Yet they linger on the fringe of the race and one hot streak away from making things interesting. But to become a threat, the Ariel Miranda-led rotation must carry the load. Nelson Cruz, in the middle of another good season, can carry the offense.

Today: vs. Houston

After today: 13 road, nine home. Finish the season with three at Angels.

Kansas City Royals

(68-69, three games behind)

Royals: This a shell of the team that won the World Series in 2014. The bullpen isn’t as nasty. The offense can fall into a slump at the snap of fingers. The rotation isn’t deep. But many of them have postseason experience and will be a tough out down the stretch. The Royals’ hopes for the rest of the season will be to avoid the offensive droughts that have plagued them, because they might have outhit their pitching. Staff ace Danny Duffy is out with a pronator strain and not close to returning. He’s also dealing with a DWI charge.

Today: at Detroit

After today: 13 home, 11 road. The 11 road games are consecutive.