The home run/fly ball percentage for Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, fifth best among MLB starters. The number is the percent of fly balls hit off a pitcher that are home runs. Yu Darvish of the Cubs (24.8%) has the highest. Source: fangraphs.com (entering Saturday).

MLB HR/FB Leaders

1. Mike Soroka, Atlanta8.2

2. Lance Lynn, Texas8.9

3. Max Scherzer, Washington8.9

4. Marco Gonzales, Seattle9.1

5. Jake Odorizzi, Twins9.4

6. Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay9.7

7. Julio Teheran, Atlanta9.9

8. Anibal Sanchez, Washington10.0

9. Sandy Alcantara, Miami10.0

10. Noah Syndergaard, N.Y. Mets10.2