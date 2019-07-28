44.5
O-swing% of Twins OF Eddie Rosario. That percentage measures how many pitches that are balls at which a player swings. Rosario is a notorious bad-ball hitter, and swings at pitches outside the strike zone at the fourth-highest rate in MLB this season. Teammate Jonathan Schoop is right behind him. (Source: fangraphs.com, Stats entering Saturday.)
O-swing % Leaders
1. Hanser Alberto, Bal48.4
2. Kevin Pillar, SF47.7
3. Jose Iglesias, Cin45.6
4. Eddie Rosario, Twins44.7
5. Jonathan Schoop, Twins44.4
6. Javier Baez, ChC43.7
7. Adalberto Mondesi, KC42.9
8. Eduardo Escobar, Ari41.3
9. Nicholas Castellanos, Det41.0
10. Jeff McNeil, NYM40.3
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Rookies Court, Nola each drive in 3, Mariners top Tigers 8-1
After spending eight years in the minors, Ryan Court started this season on an even lower rung — in an independent league, still hoping for his big chance.
MN United
Revolution beat Orlando City to push unbeaten streak to 11
Gustavo Bou scored three minutes into the match and the New England Revolution added three more goals in the second half to run its unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Saturday night.
Twins
Martinez, Benintendi hit homers, Red Sox pound Yankees 9-5
J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi homered as the Boston Red Sox again hit balls all over and out of Fenway Park, battering the New York Yankees 9-5 Saturday.
Twins
Ahmed's grand slam lifts Diamondbacks over Marlins 9-2
Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam and an RBI double, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.
Twins
Twins acquire veteran reliever Romo from Miami
The Twins gave up power-hitting prospect Lewin Diaz for 36-year-old righthander Sergio Romo.