44.5

O-swing% of Twins OF Eddie Rosario. That percentage measures how many pitches that are balls at which a player swings. Rosario is a notorious bad-ball hitter, and swings at pitches outside the strike zone at the fourth-highest rate in MLB this season. Teammate Jonathan Schoop is right behind him. (Source: fangraphs.com, Stats entering Saturday.)

O-swing % Leaders

1. Hanser Alberto, Bal48.4

2. Kevin Pillar, SF47.7

3. Jose Iglesias, Cin45.6

4. Eddie Rosario, Twins44.7

5. Jonathan Schoop, Twins44.4

6. Javier Baez, ChC43.7

7. Adalberto Mondesi, KC42.9

8. Eduardo Escobar, Ari41.3

9. Nicholas Castellanos, Det41.0

10. Jeff McNeil, NYM40.3