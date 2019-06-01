17.8

The Twins lead the major leagues in Ultimate Zone Rating, which measures defense by placing a run value on it. The number measures how many runs a team saved or gave up with its fielding prowess. Source: fangraphs.com. Statistics are through Friday.

MLB Leaders

Top five

1. Twins 17.8

2. L.A. Dodgers 12.5

3. Tampa Bay 9.7

4. Arizona 9.3

5. Philadelphia 9.0

Bottom five

26. Pittsburgh -7.3

27. Washington -10.0

28. Chicago White Sox -13.0

29. N.Y. Mets -18.2

30. Seattle -34.3