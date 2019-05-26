.377

Jorge Polanco’s batting average after the sixth inning. The Twins shortstop leads the AL with a .340 batting average, but he has been especially effective late in games. His .377 batting average after the sixth inning is also best in the AL. The switch hitter is the only Twins player to hit above .300 in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Here were the AL leaders in batting average after the sixth inning (through Friday, minimum 45 at-bats):

AL Leaders

1. Jorge Polanco, Twins.377

2. Christian Vazquez, Bos.375

3. Brian Goodwin, LAA.373

4. Mookie Betts, Bos.368

5. Elvis Andrus, Tex.356

6. George Springer, Hou.348

7. Joey Gallo, Tex.347

8. Xander Boegarts, Bos.344

9. Tim Anderson,CWS.339

10. Omar Narvaez, Sea.339