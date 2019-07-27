– While the complete-game outing by a starting pitcher is heading toward extinction, the Twins have been working on the abolishment of the seven-inning outing.

One big reason the Twins entered Friday with a 4.91 ERA in July is because the starters have been unable to pitch into the final third of the game, forcing more work from a bullpen that lacks depth. The combination has assisted in the evaporation of the Twins 11½-game lead in the American League Central over Cleveland to two.

During a 20-game stretch from June 28 through Thursday, the Twins had one starter — one — throw at least seven innings in outing. That was righthander Kyle Gibson on July 18. The door to the bullpen became a turnstile, as relievers were being tasked with trying to get as many as the final 15 outs of games. Sometimes it worked, but sometimes it didn't.

That's why righthander Jose Berrios' outing on Thursday was important. Berrios stopped the string of short starts by pitching seven innings in the Twins 10-3 win over the White Sox.

"We had a tough stretch the last few games, the last few outings," Berrios said. "I thought we needed a game like [Thursday's] to help the bullpen and execute my game plan."

Starters are getting shorter leashes in the modern game and bullpen depth is gaining importance — that will be confirmed by the number of teams looking for relievers before Wednesday's trade deadline. The average major league start is around 5⅓ innings, and the Twins are one of 11 teams without a single complete game thrown this season.

But good teams should have good pitching staffs, and the Twins have not showed that lately. A soft spot in the schedule — the White Sox are 10 games under .500 and the Marlins, their opponent next week, has the worst record in the National League — gives them a chance to stabilize the staff. And maybe they will land an arm or two before the trade deadline.

One step at a time. The Twins had announced five pitching transactions over an eight-game span, including Thursday. Four relievers were jettisoned during that time. But there were no transactions on Friday.

"Felt good. It did," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Roster movement is part of the game, but it's not something I think you really look forward to on a daily basis. You know that there are always going to be moves to be made. Some of the conversations are easier than others. Some are very challenging and some you really just don't look forward to at all."

Romo on radar

Veteran righthander Sergio Romo has drawn interest from the Twins.

Romo, 36, is 2-0 with a 3.58 ERA for Miami, where the Twins open a three-game series next Tuesday. Romo is not overpowering but has been reliable with a slider-change up combination that keeps opponents off the scoreboard.

The longtime Giant came to fame as a setup man for closer Brian Wilson in San Francisco and could be used in a similar way with the Twins. Romo is one of several relievers the Twins have inquired about recently as they look to strengthen the bullpen.

Minor details

The Twins have purchased lefthander Jeremy Bleich from the Red Sox and have assigned him to Class AAA Rochester. Bleich is 32 and has been with five organizations. His major league career consists of two-thirds of an inning with Oakland last season.

The Twins also have traded catcher Brian Navaretto to the Yankees for cash considerations. Navaretto, 24, was drafted by the Twins in 2013. The Yankees needed organizational catching depth in the wake of Gary Sanchez suffering a groin strain during the series against the Twins.