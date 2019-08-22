Twins starting pitchers have had a lot of outings recently that were either too brief or ineffective or both. Jake Odorizzi's five-inning effort Wednesday in a 4-0 loss to the White Sox (eight hits, four runs, three earned) was the latest example.

But complaining too much about the starting pitching — or the overall staff, for that matter — is indicative of focusing too much on recent events.

Overall, the Twins entered Wednesday with the eighth-best ERA in MLB (4.15). Their starters were also ranked No. 8, while their bullpen is (perhaps surprisingly) No. 13 in baseball despite all the angst.

It's certainly fair to wonder if the Twins will have enough pitching on either end to survive the postseason, should they get there — particularly given the recent struggles of top-end starter Jose Berrios.

But pitching has hardly been a weakness for much of the year.

