TWO-game series at BUSCH STADIUM
Monday, 7:10 p.m. • ESPN, FSN, 830-AM: RHP Fernando Romero (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP John Gant (1-0, 0.00)
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.10) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (3-1, 1.40)
Twins update
The Twins are 10-12 all-time vs. the Cardinals and 4-10 in St. Louis, but 2-3 in the current Busch Stadium. Their last victory in St. Louis came on June 28, 2009. … They are 2-3 in interleague play this season, having beaten the Pirates and Reds once apiece. They are 6-10 on the road. … RHP Lance Lynn, who will not pitch in this series, won 72 games for the Cardinals from 2011 to '17 before becoming a free agent last winter. Only RHP Adam Wainwright, with 81 wins, had more for St. Louis in that time. … LHP Zach Duke posted a 2.81 ERA in 55 games with St. Louis in 2016-17. … Romero, the 23-year-old who will make his second major league start Monday, has never batted in seven seasons as a professional. … IF Eduardo Escobar leads the major leagues with 15 doubles, and his .623 slugging percentage ranks sixth in the American League.
CARDINALS UPDATE
Dexter Fowler's two-out, two-run, 14th-inning homer gave the Cardinals a 4-3 victory over the Cubs in a game that ended close to 1 a.m. Monday, NL Central-leading St. Louis' fifth victory in a row. That victory was the Cardinals' seventh extra-inning game this season, their second in a row and their fifth in their past 11. … The Cardinals are 12-5 at home, including five walkoff victories. They are 2-0 in interleague play, having beaten the White Sox last week. … Injuries are beginning to mount. Eight-time All-Star C Yadier Molina had emergency groin surgery after being hit by a foul ball Saturday, and will miss at least a month. RHP Dominic Leone (biceps) also went on the DL, and Wainwright will make a minor league rehab start this week as he recovers from elbow tightness. OF Tommy Pham (groin) and closer Bud Norris (triceps) are day-to-day. … Norris is 7-for-7 in save opportunities. … They added RHP Mike Mayers and C Carson Kelly on Sunday. Gant will be added to the roster Monday.
PHIL MILLER
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.