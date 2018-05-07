TWO-game series at BUSCH STADIUM

Monday, 7:10 p.m. • ESPN, FSN, 830-AM: RHP Fernando Romero (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP John Gant (1-0, 0.00)

Tuesday, 12:15 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 4.10) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (3-1, 1.40)

Twins update

The Twins are 10-12 all-time vs. the Cardinals and 4-10 in St. Louis, but 2-3 in the current Busch Stadium. Their last victory in St. Louis came on June 28, 2009. … They are 2-3 in interleague play this season, having beaten the Pirates and Reds once apiece. They are 6-10 on the road. … RHP Lance Lynn, who will not pitch in this series, won 72 games for the Cardinals from 2011 to '17 before becoming a free agent last winter. Only RHP Adam Wainwright, with 81 wins, had more for St. Louis in that time. … LHP Zach Duke posted a 2.81 ERA in 55 games with St. Louis in 2016-17. … Romero, the 23-year-old who will make his second major league start Monday, has never batted in seven seasons as a professional. … IF Eduardo Escobar leads the major leagues with 15 doubles, and his .623 slugging percentage ranks sixth in the American League.

CARDINALS UPDATE

Dexter Fowler's two-out, two-run, 14th-inning homer gave the Cardinals a 4-3 victory over the Cubs in a game that ended close to 1 a.m. Monday, NL Central-leading St. Louis' fifth victory in a row. That victory was the Cardinals' seventh extra-inning game this season, their second in a row and their fifth in their past 11. … The Cardinals are 12-5 at home, including five walkoff victories. They are 2-0 in interleague play, having beaten the White Sox last week. … Injuries are beginning to mount. Eight-time All-Star C Yadier Molina had emergency groin surgery after being hit by a foul ball Saturday, and will miss at least a month. RHP Dominic Leone (biceps) also went on the DL, and Wainwright will make a minor league rehab start this week as he recovers from elbow tightness. OF Tommy Pham (groin) and closer Bud Norris (triceps) are day-to-day. … Norris is 7-for-7 in save opportunities. … They added RHP Mike Mayers and C Carson Kelly on Sunday. Gant will be added to the roster Monday.

PHIL MILLER