TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FS1, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Flahery (0-1, 3.60)
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Lance Lynn (1-3, 7.34) vs. RHP Miles Mikolas (5-0, 2.51)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins are 4-3 in interleague play this year after winning 6-0 and 7-1 at St. Louis last week, when Twins relievers retired 21 of 22 Cardinals hitters they faced. Lynn, who went 72-47 over six seasons with the Cardinals, did not pitch in that series but will face his former teammates for the first time Wednesday. … Berrios, who posted a 1.63 ERA in his first four starts of the season, has given up at least four runs in his four starts since. He has given up 18 runs in 18⅓ innings in that time, an ERA of 8.84. But he is 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA in seven career interleague starts, and he is 10-8 with a 4.23 ERA all-time at home. … Fernando Rodney is 7-for-10 in save situations this season, and he has converted five in a row since April 28.
CARDINALS UPDATE
After opening May 5-0, the Cardinals have lost four of six, splitting a four-game series at San Diego over the weekend. They are 10-9 on the road but have lost five of their past seven. … This is their second visit to Target Field, not counting two exhibition games when the ballpark opened in 2010. St. Louis was swept in a two-game series here in 2015. … C Yadier Molina (groin surgery) is still out, but CF Tommy Pham, who sat out the Twins series last week, returned vs. the Padres, going 5-for-17 with two home runs. He is batting .319 with seven homers in 2018. … LF Marcell Ozuna, the Cards’ biggest offseason acquisition, went 0-for-6 vs. the Twins, but is batting .265 with three homers. … Bud Norris is 8-for-8 in save opportunities.
PHIL MILLER
