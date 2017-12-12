

The Twins were not close to any deals on Tuesday, but provided many updates.

The Twins have spoken with agents for righthander Juan Nicasio and righthander Brandon Kintzler, but no contracts have been offered. The market for relief help has, except for the Pat Nesheks of the world getting deals, moved pretty slowly.

One agent guessed that it's because many players are looking for three or four year deals, and clubs, for now, are offering just two year deals. Another agent wondered if things will change once Wade Davis finds a home. The closer is expected to land a nice deal, and that could lead to other relievers signing.

Kintzler is comfortable returning to the Twins, but he is attracting interest from other clubs.

Was told by a league source the Twins have only "checked in" on Pirates righthander Gerrit Cole.

Twins GM Thad Levine has no problem with Mitch Garver being the backup catcher next season - but he has to earn it. That's one reason why the Twins signed catcher Bobby Wilson to a minor league contract and have kept in touch with Chris Gimenez.

The Twins met with the agent for righthander Phil Hughes today. His most recent surgery to treat thoracic outlet surgery went very well, and Hughes is working out with an eye toward being a factor in the rotation.

"He's extremely hungry," Levine said of Hughes eagerness to get back on the mound.

When asked if he has seen a copy of Scott Boras' book on Jake Arrieta, Levine said no but said the Twins have been in touch with Boras enough that they have a good feel for all of the uber agent's clients and what it could take to land them.

Miguel Sano has arrived in Fort Myers this week to attack his rehabilitation following surgery to help repair a stress reaction in his left leg. A titanium rod was placed in the leg, and the resulting break up of bones while the road is being inserted creates blood, and the blood helps with the healing process.

Sano will spend most of his time, except for the holidays, in Fort Myers. Once he's cleared to resume baseball activities - hopefully sometime in January - he will head back to the Dominican Republic to work with former major leaguer Fernando Tatis.

The Twins were in touch with the agents for Jelfry Marte up until Monday night. On Tuesday, Marte signed with the Rays for just over $800,000. The Twins initially signed him to a $3 million deal but had the deal voided because of vision problems.

I asked Derek Falvey if he likes to burn the late night oil at the winter meetings. He said about one-third of the clubs will negotiate well into the morning. But he's of the belief that nothing good happens after 2 a.m. And, most times, he's shutting down at midnight.

That's it for now!