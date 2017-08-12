Gallery: Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera fields a ground ball for an out against Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: A baseball fan reaches for the grand slam hit by Detroit Tigers' James McCann during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dillon Gee throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) walks off the mound as Detroit Tigers' James McCann rounds the bases after his grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario, right, reaches out to third base coach Gene Glynn after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, left, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Rain clouds move in as Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley bats during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios sniffs the ball before being relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Home plate umpire Brian O'Nora is seen during the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios until his shoes after being relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Edward Mujica throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer rounds the bases after his two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton and fans watch the two-run home run by Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer clear the outfield wall during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera waits on the play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Umpire Brian O'Nora watches as Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano scores ahead of the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gallery: Umpire Brian O'Nora, left, watches as Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano (22) scores ahead of the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — Call it Brandon Kintzler’s revenge.

The Twins, who have survived just fine since trading their All-Star closer at the July 31 deadline, blew a five-run lead over the final three innings Saturday night, ending their six-game winning streak in stunning fashion. Justin Upton smashed a 2-1 fastball from Matt Belisle into the left-field stands in the bottom of the ninth inning, a two-run shot that earned the Tigers a 12-11 victory at Comerica Park.

Belisle had easily converted his first two save opportunities since Kintzler departed, and he struck out Ian Kinsler to end the eighth inning and preserve the Twins’ one-run lead. But in the ninth inning, the end came quickly: Mikie Mahtook stroked a single into right field on Belisle’s third pitch. And Upton looked at two sliders outside the zone, took another slider for a strike, and then unloaded on a fastball. His 22nd homer landed 375 feet away, and sent the crowd of 33,066 into a frenzy.

It was a wasted opportunity for the Twins, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit, then gave away an 11-6 lead. They piled up 19 hits, and got home runs from Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer to rescue Jose Berrios from his worst start of the season.

The loss dropped Minnesota 4 ½ games behind Cleveland in the AL Central, and endangered their hold on the final AL wild card spot.