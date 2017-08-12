DETROIT — Call it Brandon Kintzler’s revenge.
The Twins, who have survived just fine since trading their All-Star closer at the July 31 deadline, blew a five-run lead over the final three innings Saturday night, ending their six-game winning streak in stunning fashion. Justin Upton smashed a 2-1 fastball from Matt Belisle into the left-field stands in the bottom of the ninth inning, a two-run shot that earned the Tigers a 12-11 victory at Comerica Park.
Belisle had easily converted his first two save opportunities since Kintzler departed, and he struck out Ian Kinsler to end the eighth inning and preserve the Twins’ one-run lead. But in the ninth inning, the end came quickly: Mikie Mahtook stroked a single into right field on Belisle’s third pitch. And Upton looked at two sliders outside the zone, took another slider for a strike, and then unloaded on a fastball. His 22nd homer landed 375 feet away, and sent the crowd of 33,066 into a frenzy.
It was a wasted opportunity for the Twins, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit, then gave away an 11-6 lead. They piled up 19 hits, and got home runs from Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer to rescue Jose Berrios from his worst start of the season.
The loss dropped Minnesota 4 ½ games behind Cleveland in the AL Central, and endangered their hold on the final AL wild card spot.
