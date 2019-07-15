– Byron Buxton did not play Sunday as the Twins continue to monitor the center fielder after he face-planted into the turf as he made a diving catch Saturday night.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton felt better after Saturday’s game, but it was in his best interests that they be as thorough as possible before letting him back on the field.

“I think he went through every protocol [Saturday],” Baldelli said. “Whatever the doctor thought was relevant, we wanted the docs to basically go through everything. I don’t think there’s anything definitive that we can say right now. Like I said, he did hit the ground very hard, and when that happens, we’re going to make sure we look at our guys.”

Baldelli was careful not to use the word “concussion,” but the intentions were there. The Twins have had too many cases in which a player has suffered a blow to the head and the symptoms don’t appear until a few days later. Joe Mauer during last season is the most recent example.

“We’re going to continue to look at him [Monday],” Baldelli said. “He’ll pop in at the ball field on the day off, make sure he’s still doing well.”

Buxton was activated from the injured list June 29 after recovering from a right wrist contusion. He has hit .150 with 11 strikeouts in 10 games since, but he always provides value with his defensive excellence. That excellence has come at a cost at times, as his catch-first-and-ask-questions-later approach has led to him getting banged up.

“He really does move,” Baldelli said. “When you move like that, you’re going to have more impact. You’re going to have more collisions. You’re going to have more of everything and it’s going to be noticeable. When you’re moving at that speed, it’s more difficult to do everything.”

Rosario close

Eddie Rosario ran the bases and worked in the outfield Sunday, and Baldelli expressed some hope the left fielder could be activated from the injured list Tuesday when the Twins open a nine-game homestand.

Rosario is on the injured list because of a sprained left ankle. Being able to run the bases usually is one of the final hurdles before returning. Rosario will be able to use Monday’s off day as one more day to let the ankle recover.

“We don’t have a firm target in mind,” Baldelli said. “I think Tuesday is a possibility.”

Replay dismay

Indians fans were frustrated in the seventh inning when two replay challenges went against their team.

With Luis Arraez on, Mitch Garver was ruled to have been hit by a Shane Bieber pitch. The Indians argued the pitch hit the knob of the bat, but fans booed when the ruling stood after review.

Three batters later, Bieber threw an 0-2 pitch inside to Jake Cave that plate umpire Ron Kulpa called foul, again for hitting the knob. The Twins challenged, and replays showed the ball hit Cave’s hand. The call was changed to a hit batter, and fans booed again.

Etc.

• All-Star Jose Berrios got a no-decision as he fought his command early on Sunday, but he did strike out six. The last one, Jake Bauers to end the fifth inning, was the 500th of his career. Berrios reached 500 strikeouts in 91 career games, the fastest in Twins/Senators history.

• Class A Fort Myers shortstop Royce Lewis was named Twins minor league player of the week after batting .353 with two home runs over a four-game span. Class AA Pensacola righthander Edwar Colina was named minor league pitcher of the week after throwing seven shutout innings Wednesday.