MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have signed reliever Cody Allen to a minor-league contract, taking a crack at the former Cleveland Indians closer who was let go last week by the Los Angeles Angels.
Allen signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal in January with the Angels, who released the right-hander with a 6.26 ERA and nine homers allowed in 23 innings . He had four saves.
The 30-year-old became the all-time leader for the Indians with 149 career saves, but he struggled last season with a 4.70 ERA and five blown saves in his last 19 appearances. Allen had five straight seasons of a sub-3.00 ERA from 2013-17.
Twins relievers have a collective 4.47 ERA, ranking 16th in the major leagues.
