Pat Dean, whose 19-game major league career came with the Twins in 2016, signed a minor league contract to return to the organization, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old left­hander went 1-6 with a 6.28 ERA for the Twins in 2016 before spending two seasons in South Korea. He is one of five players added to Class AAA Rochester on Monday; the others were outfielder Jordany Valdespin, catcher Wilin Rosario and righthanders Kevin Comer and Adam Atkins.

None of the contracts included an invitation to major league camp.

Etc.

• Barb Leopold, who spent 40 years as a coach and assistant AD at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, will receive the 2019 Special Merit Award at the Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday at the Minnesota History Center. The award is the highest honor given at the event, organized by the Minnesota Coalition of Women in Athletic Leadership.

• The Gophers moved into No. 1 in the United States College Hockey Online women's poll Monday, as Wisconsin fell to No. 2.

• Minnesota United re-signed defender Eric Miller, a Woodbury native traded to Colorado Rapids last May.

