Ehire Adrianza will return to the Twins next year, the team announced, after agreeing to a one-year contract for $1.6 million.

Adrianza was one of 11 Twins players eligible for salary arbitration this winter, a group whose members must be formally offered a 2020 contract by 7 p.m. Central time Monday. A player who is not offered a contract by the deadline immediately becomes a free agent.

The Twins did not tender C.J. Cron or Trevor Hildenberger.

Adrianza, a 30-year-old utility player who batted .272 with 16 extra-base hits in 83 games in 2019, is the first of the 10 to agree to a deal for next season.