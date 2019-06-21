KANSAS CITY -- Short of arms at Class AAA Rochester, the Twins have signed righthander Drew Hutchison, who has pitched in 98 big league games, to a minor-league deal. He'll start tonight for the Red Wings at Toledo.

Hutchison has pitched for the Blue Jays, Tigers, Phillies and Rangers. He started this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and pitched in 12 games, going 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA before being released on June 17.

The Twins have dropped four of five and have been pretty sloppy in the field, as was the case in Thursday night's 4-1 loss at Kauffman Stadium.

They'll look to rebound tonight with Martin Perez (7-3, 4.09 ERA) pitching for the Twins against Royals righty Jakob Junis (4-6, 5.33).

Perez is hoping his recent pep talk with Johan Santana will get him back on track.

Catcher Mitch Garver gets tonight off after leaving Thursday's game because of a sore heel.

Blake Parker is back with the Twins after going on the family medical emergency list. He'll be activated tomorrow. Parker's wife is expecting, and had some complications; she's doing fine. The Twins will have to make a move Saturday to make room for Parker.

Here are tonight's lineups, with Hunter Dozier activated for the Royals: