The Twins announced the signings of six players to minor league deals Thursday. Five of them are former major leaguers.

Infielder Drew Maggi re-signed with the organization. Pitchers Caleb Thielbar and Danny Coulombe were added, as were infielders Cody Asche, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar.

Thielbar, a lefthander, was at Toledo and Gwinnett, two Class AAA teams, in 2019. The 32-year-old pitched in 109 games for the Twins from 2013-15. He recently was named pitching coach at Augustana, an NSIC school.

La VELLE E. NEAL III

Canterbury dates set

Canterbury Park's 2020 thoroughbred and quarter horse racing season will run May 15 through Sept. 12, a 65-day meet approved Thursday by the Minnesota Racing Commission.

Thursday and Friday racing will begin at 6 p.m. Post time Saturday, which has historically been early afternoon, has been moved to 5 p.m.

Races on Sundays and holiday Mondays will begin at 12:45 p.m.

"Showcasing our racing every Saturday night both locally and to the international wagering audience, will continue to grow handle," said Andrew Offerman, vice president of racing operations.

Purses are anticipated to exceed $14 million, or approximately $215,000 per day, an amount equal to 2019.

It's a sweep for Winfield

Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was named to the Football Writers Association of America's All-America first team, making him the program's seventh unanimous selection.

He was named to four other All-America first teams earlier. Winfield, a redshirt sophomore, is the Gophers' first unanimous selection since center Greg Eslinger in 2005.

D-III football honors

Senior offensive lineman Dan Greenheck of St. John's and senior Willie Julkes III of Concordia (Moorhead) were named to the Associated Press Division III All-America first team. Julkes was listed as an all-purpose player. He played linebacker for the Cobbers.

Four other Johnnies made the All-America second team — senior quarterback Jackson Erdmann; senior offensive lineman Ben Bartch; sophomore wide receiver Ravi Alston, and junior defensive lineman Danny Pietruszewski — and senior punter Alex Berg of Concordia (Moorhead).