The American League’s two best daytime starters matched up in Target Field on Wednesday. But the afternoon sunlight was a little too blinding for one of them.

Lucas Giolito, whose 1.92 day-game ERA entering Wednesday’s game was bettered only by Jake Odorizzi’s 1.30, was nearly unhittable, retiring 27 of the 30 batters he faced, holding the Twins to two singles and a double, and becoming the first pitcher to throw a complete-game shutout against Minnesota in more than four years as the White Sox blanked the Twins 4-0.

Odorizzi, who had not absorbed a loss in a day game since last August, wasn’t the same this time. He gave up two first-inning runs on three hits, and allowed four runs on eight hits overall. Odorizzi needed 104 pitches to get through five innings; Giolito didn’t throw his 104th pitch until the ninth inning, finishing with 115.

Chicago’s All-Star righthander handed the Twins their third straight home series loss, and reduced their AL Central lead over Cleveland to 2½ games, pending the Indians’ game tonight in New York against the Mets.

It was just the third time this season that the Twins failed to score a run, and the first time since then-Cub Jake Arrieta blanked them on four hits in Target Field on June 21, 2015.

Giolito was so dominant, the Twins only hit six balls to the outfield all day, and only two for hits. By contrast, Chicago’s infielders caught five weak popups from Twins hitters.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Only one Twins hitter reached second base; Jonathan Schoop’s eighth inning double broke up a string of 12 straight batters retired by Giolito, who struck out 12, including Nelson Cruz to end the game.