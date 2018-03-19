– Jorge Polanco says he learned he had failed a steroid test a month ago, and now he’s ready to take the consequences.

“I’m here to say that I’m really sorry to be in this situation,” the Twins shortstop said through team interpreter Elvis Martinez in a four-minute meeting with reporters at the team’s spring camp. “I want to apologize to the entire Minnesota Twins organization, my fans, my family, my country the Dominican Republic, and just move on.”

Polanco, who has been suspended by MLB without pay for 80 games, declined to elaborate on any details about how Stanozolol, a steroid that also triggered a suspension for Twins pitcher Ervin Santana in 2015, showed up in a drug test, though “I know how everything happened.” He said in a statement issued by agent Ulises Cabrera on Sunday that he was given what he thought was vitamin B12 and iron supplement by a personal trainer in the Dominican Republic, but it apparently was tainted with Stanozolol instead.

Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said he was not aware of Polanco’s positive test until he met with the shortstop and manager Paul Molitor on Sunday morning.

Polanco said in the statement that he did not intentionally take a steroid, but chose not to appeal the suspension. “It was difficult to drop the appeal, but out of respect to the organization, I did it,” he said Monday. “I want to move forward and I’m taking responsibility.”

The Twins’ starting shortstop has not addressed his teammates yet, but he plans to. “I’m looking forward to it,” the 24-year-old said. “We’ll do it later this week and I’ll explain everything to them.”

The Twins will break camp on Sunday, but Polanco said he will remain behind in Florida, working out while waiting for 80 games to pass. He can play games as part of a rehab assignment roughly three weeks before the suspension is up. The Twins’ 81st game is currently scheduled for June 30 at Wrigley Field, though that could change due to weather postponements.

Polanco to earn $575,000 this season. The suspension will cost him $247,311 in wages

“I’m going to stay here in Fort Myers,” he said. “I’m going to keep preparing for when I can come back in the season and help the Minnesota Twins.”

Cabrera spoke briefly after his client, and said Polanco “feels a tremendous responsibility to the organization. He loves the Twins organization, they’re the team that has believed in him from Day One, so it’s obviously a difficult situation to deal with.”

Twins players expressed their sympathy for Polanco, but second baseman Brian Dozier made it clear that players don’t want cheaters in the game.

“I do know this, that we as players want performance-enhancing drugs out of the equation for everybody,” he said. “We don’t want it in our game, no part of it. We want a clean game. With that being said, people make mistakes. That’s the world we live in. And I know, more than ever, Polanco needs a little love right now. That’s my brother. So that comes first.

“He’s our brother and we’ve got his back. He needs a little love and he’ll get it from us.”

Dozier found out about the suspension Sunday night via Twitter. Players texted each other the news.

“That was a tough part,” outfielder Byron Buxton said. “You see the news and you automatically feel for him. No one had a clue about anything. When I found out on Twitter, I tried to get his number so he could have that support system.”

Buxton texted Miguel Sano for some more details, then contacted Polanco.

“I just told him to keep you head up. You know we’ve got your back, things like that,” Buxton said. “He texted me back and said he appreciated it and was sorry. We all know it is a tough time for him. Just trying to be there for him and let him know that he has a shoulder to lean on.”

Sano, perhaps Polanco’s closest friend, tried to console him as well.

“He’s sad,” Sano said. “He was crying last night. We talked a lot. It’s a bad spot for him, the team, his family. He told me he never tried to do it.”