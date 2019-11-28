Twins All-Star shortstop Jorge Polanco had ankle surgery Friday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

Polanco had arthroscopic debridement to clean up a right ankle impingement, a procedure performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles.

The Twins said Polanco will be in a boot to protect the ankle and incisions for a few weeks, and a full recovery is expected before spring training.

The 26-year-old hit .295 with 22 home runs and 79 RBI for the Twins in 2019 after signing a five-year, $25.75 million contract in March.

• The team also announced adjusted roles for physicians John Steubs and Chris Camp. After 30 seasons leading the team’s medical department, Steubs will shift into the title of medical director, emeritus. Camp, who works out of the Mayo Clinic, will shift into the team’s lead medical role.