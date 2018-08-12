Everything is backed up today because of the Jack Morris number retirement. There's a stage on the field, so there was no pre-game work for either club. Not many players around for each team when clubhouses opened.

I went over to the Tigers clubhouse to say hello to manager Ron Gardenhire. I had to wait for him to finish his radio interview with Sid Hartman.

Some things never change.

But some things do and, for the Twins, that means giving a chance to a young pitcher. Kohl Stewart will make his major league debut today as the Twins look to win the three game series from the Tigers.

Twins

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Miguel Sano, DH

Tyler Austin, 1B

Mitch Garver, C

Johnny Field, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

Kohl Stewart, RHP

Tigers

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Jose Iglesias, SS

Niko Goodrum, 2B

V-Mart, DH

Jim Adducci, 1B

JaCoby Jones, CF

Mike Gerber, LF

Grayson Greiner, C

Victor Reyes, RF

Matthew Boyd, LHP