Four-game series at T-Mobile Park

All games on FSN and 830-AM

Thursday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (2-3, 5.85 ERA) vs. RHP Erik Swanson (1-4, 6.35)

Friday, 9:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (5-1, 3.11) vs. LHP Marco Gonzales (5-2, 3.18)

Saturday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (6-2, 3.05) vs. LHP Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 4.50)

Sunday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (4-1, 4.26) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.64)

Twins update

The AL Central leaders have won 10 of their past 15 and have scored six or more runs in 19 games, third behind Seattle (21) and the Dodgers (20). … They have 76 home runs through 42 games, a franchise high. … SS Jorge Polanco has a career-high five triples. … Reliever Ryne Harper has not allowed a run in 16 of his 17 appearances.

Mariners update

After a 13-2 start, Seattle has gone 9-21. … The Mariners lead the major leagues in home runs with 83 but also rank No. 1 in errors committed, with 47 in 45 games. … RF Jay Bruce and DH Edwin Encarnacion lead the team with 12 HRs each, but Bruce is hitting .185 and Encarnacion .219. … Kikuchi is a 27-year-old rookie from Japan who has a 2.18 ERA in his past three starts.

Chris Miller