– A lot has been made of how some of the Twins' new faces have started this season. Perhaps the focus has been on the wrong ones.

Take Mitch Garver for instance. He's getting a chance to stick in the majors as a backup. But there he was in the ninth inning Friday, delivering a pinch-hit single to drive in the tying run.

And there's journeyman catcher Bobby Wilson, called up when Jason Castro landed on the disabled list. He followed Garver with a professional at-bat, lofting a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Max Kepler to score the winning run as the Twins rallied from three runs down to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4.

It bailed out another new face in righthander Lance Lynn, who pitched the Twins into a 4-1 hole.

Down 4-2 in the ninth, Eddie Rosario led off with a home run off reliever Justin Anderson. Two batters later, Logan Morrison, batting .178 entering the game, doubled to left center. Kepler, on the bench to start the game to rest a bruised left hand, came up as a pinch hitter and was walked intentionally.

Anderson was replaced by Jim Johnson, a former All-Star closer. The Twins countered by pinch-hitting Garver for Ehire Adrianza.

On a 1-2 pitch, Garver went the other way with a single, driving in Morrison and sending Kepler to third.

Wilson then hit a 2-1 fastball to left that was deep enough for Kepler to score the winning run.

Fernando Rodney, one of the new faces who have occasionally come under criticism, came on for the ninth. He got Kole Calhoun to ground out. Martin Maldonado nearly tied it with a drive down the left field line that was foul, but he recovered to single to right. Zack Cozart flied out to center for the second out. That brought Mike Trout to the plate.

As fans chanted "MVP, MVP," Trout lined out to new shortstop Gregorio Petit to end the game, giving the Twins their sixth victory in their past seven games.

Brian Dozier also homered for the second consecutive night, this time in the first inning. Dozier had a hit in eight consecutive at-bats before being retired on a fly ball in his fourth at-bat. However, he also was caught stealing one pitch before Rosario's first homer cut the Angels' lead to 4-2.

Lynn is trying to distance himself from what he called the worst April of his career.

But Friday it looked like he was still in the clutches of that miserable first month.

He fell behind hitters and ran into deep counts early, a couple of no-nos if a pitcher wants to eat up innings. He labored, grimaced when he didn't get borderline pitches called his way, and kicked at the dirt when the Angels scored runs.

He wasn't a disaster like has been in some starts, but he was far from efficient. And the Twins still are waiting to see what a locked-in Lynn looks like.

The Twins fell behind 4-1 on Lynn's watch. He gave up three runs in the third, two on a home run by Justin Upton. He then walked in a run in fifth. It was not a way to build momentum after earning his first victory of the season on Sunday against the White Sox. In 4⅔ innings, Lynn was charged with four runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Twins have seen worse from Lynn, but they need to see better.

But they have seen their offense bail out struggling starters. And that happened, eventually, Friday.