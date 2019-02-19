FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will miss at least the first week of full-squad workouts after he cut his foot while celebrating his team winning the Dominican Winter League championship.
Sano has been wearing a walking boot to protect the wound, which is above the heel on his right foot. Sano reported to camp Sunday and the first full-squad workout was Monday.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Tuesday that Sano would wear the boot for seven to 10 days before being re-evaluated. He'll be limited to upper-body exercises in the meantime.
Baldelli said he considers the injury a "minor issue." He said he's more excited about the offseason agility work and strength training Sano put in to arrive at spring training noticeably slimmer than last year .
