GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

The shortstop went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Hits by Johnny Field, a career high.

18 Hits by the Twins, a season high.

30 Starts for Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi and Jose Berrios, the first time since 2007 the Twins have had three starters with at least that many starts.

La Velle E. NEAL III