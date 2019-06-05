Second time around
Rookie lefthander Devin Smeltzer gave the Twins a dazzling debut last week against Milwaukee. He was not as effective Tuesday night in Cleveland, largely because the Indians took him deep four times:
Date Opponent IP R H HRs allowed Result
May 28 Brewers 6 0 3 0 W, 5-3
Tuesday Indians 6⅓ 5 5 4 L, 5-2
