Second time around

Rookie lefthander Devin Smeltzer gave the Twins a dazzling debut last week against Milwaukee. He was not as effective Tuesday night in Cleveland, largely because the Indians took him deep four times:

Date Opponent IP R H HRs allowed Result

May 28 Brewers 6 0 3 0 W, 5-3

Tuesday Indians 6⅓ 5 5 4 L, 5-2