The Twins recalled reliever Randy Drobnak from Class AAA Rochester after sending lefty Lewis Thorpe to the Red Wings.
Dobnak started the season at Class A Fort Myers. He made his major league debut on Aug. 9 against Cleveland with four scoreless innings of relief.
The Twins open a three-game series in Chicago tonight against the White Sox.
Thorpe actually was optioned on Sunday following the Twins victory over the Tigers. It was believed then that Byron Buxton would be activated from the injured list after a two-game stint at Cedar Rapids and be in the lineup tonight against the White Sox. But after getting two at-bats as the designated hitter on Sunday he did not play on Monday. The Twins say it was because of wet grounds in Cedar Rapids.
We'll get an update later this afternoon from Garanteed Rate Field.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.