The Twins recalled reliever Randy Drobnak from Class AAA Rochester after sending lefty Lewis Thorpe to the Red Wings.

Dobnak started the season at Class A Fort Myers. He made his major league debut on Aug. 9 against Cleveland with four scoreless innings of relief.

The Twins open a three-game series in Chicago tonight against the White Sox.

Thorpe actually was optioned on Sunday following the Twins victory over the Tigers. It was believed then that Byron Buxton would be activated from the injured list after a two-game stint at Cedar Rapids and be in the lineup tonight against the White Sox. But after getting two at-bats as the designated hitter on Sunday he did not play on Monday. The Twins say it was because of wet grounds in Cedar Rapids.

We'll get an update later this afternoon from Garanteed Rate Field.